Social distancing in place for return of in-person jury trials

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For those walking into the courtroom Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse for the first in-person jury trial since the pandemic started, changes are in place to maintain social distancing.

“We staggered everybody, so using the six-foot distance there’s one person sitting in the first row, then there would be one person sitting in the next row, then going back to one person sitting in the third row,” said Cpl. Richard Romero.

Sticky notes are placed on seats -- marking where people are allowed to sit -- placing limitations on how many people will be able to be present.

“It’s going to limit the family members that want to come in, it’s going to limit the public who want to give support. It’s going to limit everything,” Romero said.

When it comes to the jury, not all chosen members will be sitting in the jury box.

According to Romero, for Tuesday’s trial, 14 jury members will be split up between sitting in the jury box and the first two columns of benches on the ground level.

In addition to limitation, the process will be slowed down for cleaning.

“It’s gonna change how everything flows for the hearing itself because having to take time to get the new witness in here, get their testimony, get back in here, clean everything, and it’s actually going to have to sit and let dry,” Romero said.

Masks will be required to be worn while in the courthouse. A table will be set aside in the courtroom for jury members, as well as anyone involved in the trial to get gloves, masks, and face shields.

Plexiglass also serves as barriers around each seating area on the stand.

With Tuesday being the first day to see how these social distancing efforts work out, Romero says these new changes are subject to possibly change.

