Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are warning of the dangers of leaving items in your car after a vape pen ignited next to a bottle of hand sanitizer and seriously damaged a car.

The Nitro Fire Department said it was called to a vehicle fire around 7 p.m. Monday. At first, nothing appeared wrong except windows covered in soot. After firefighters were able to get into the car, they noticed significant damage from the fire that started in the center console.

Firefighters said a vape pen was left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer. They believe the vape pen overheated, as cars can reach more than 116 degrees on hot days, igniting a fire fueled by the hand sanitizer.

Nitro firefighters said the closed windows prevented the fire from growing even larger due to a lack of oxygen.

