Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

A woman from Logan died Monday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 119 in Logan County, West Virginia.
A woman from Logan died Monday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 119 in Logan County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Logan died Monday night after being hit by a car on U.S. 119, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.

Courtney Nicole Brown, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.

The driver told investigators the woman ran out in front of him. He pulled off the side of the road and called 911.

Deputies say Brown’s death appears to be an accident, but an investigation is still underway.

