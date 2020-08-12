19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There has been 19 new positive cases of the coronavirus reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 265 since the start of the outbreak as of Wednesday.

Officials says four more people have recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 193.

One person was hospitalized. 23 have been put in the hospital since the beginning of the outbreak on April 4.

The health departments say there has been one death reported in connection with the virus for the county.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported their first COVID-19 case in an inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

The ODRC says there are 13 SOFC employees that have tested positive for the virus. Nine have recovered.

One inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility is in isolation, but not a positive case. 14 inmates are in quarantine, but not considered positive cases as of Tuesday.

