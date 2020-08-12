Advertisement

19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Scioto County

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 265 since the start of the outbreak as of Wednesday.
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 265 since the start of the outbreak as of Wednesday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There has been 19 new positive cases of the coronavirus reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 265 since the start of the outbreak as of Wednesday.

Officials says four more people have recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 193.

One person was hospitalized. 23 have been put in the hospital since the beginning of the outbreak on April 4.

The health departments say there has been one death reported in connection with the virus for the county.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported their first COVID-19 case in an inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

The ODRC says there are 13 SOFC employees that have tested positive for the virus. Nine have recovered.

One inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility is in isolation, but not a positive case. 14 inmates are in quarantine, but not considered positive cases as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at Lewis County nursing home increases to 44 residents and staff

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six of those cases have required hospitalization.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at nursing center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several residents and employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at Abbyshire Nursing Center.

Local

Coronavirus-related death reported in Carter County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Carter County Health Department announced the death on Tuesday.

Local

Ky Secretary of State’s proposal stops short of mail-in voting for all

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Adams says his proposal would allow Kentuckians to cast mail-in ballots if their age or health condition makes it too risky to vote in-person.

Latest News

News

Power restored following outage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
AEP said around 3,500 customers are without power.

Studio 3

Helping kids who stutter have a successful school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Jane Fraser, President of The Stuttering Foundation, on Studio 3.

Local

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Meigs County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases bring Meigs County to 28 active cases and 59 total cases since April.

News

Home ransacked by squatters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Feces was on the carpet in multiple different rooms after police said squatters entered through the back of the vacant house.

Studio 3

National Julienne Fries Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah Sager cooks with her kids for National Julienne Fries Day.

Studio 3

National Vinyl Record Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah Sager visited 'Now Hear This' in Huntington for National Vinyl Record Day.