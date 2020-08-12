19 new coronavirus cases reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Nineteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency made that announcement Wednesday.

It said the new cases involve 10 women and nine men who range from ages 25 to 89.

Overall, the county has had 326 confirmed cases.

No deaths have been reported.

