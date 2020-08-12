3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

The new cases involve a 46-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Overall, Greenup County has had 134 positive cases. Eighty-one have recovered, and 52 cases remain active.

One person has died of virus-related complications.

