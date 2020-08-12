U.S. 60 back open after Kanawha County crash

SHREWSBURY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- U.S. 60 in the Shrewsbury area of Kanawha County is back open Tuesday night after an accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. by Calvary Lane, which is near the GoMart and not far from the old Twin Hills Restaurant location.

Injuries were reported, but there’s no word on how serious they are.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.