Attendance to be limited at Kentucky Derby 146, no general admission tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - General admission tickets will not be sold for the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Wednesday, Churchill Downs Racetrack officials announced that the infield will be closed along with a detailed 62-page health and safety plan that will limit attendance.

The derby will take place Saturday, September 5 at less than 14% of total capacity from the 2015 attendance record.

Churchill Downs stated in late June that general admission would be limited to the 26-acre infield. However, given current circumstances, pre-purchased general admission tickets will be refunded.

Reserved seating will be limited to a maximum of 40% occupancy. Also, Standing Room Only or “Walk Around” tickets have been eliminated.

Temperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings will be required upon entrance and movement within the 190-acre Churchill Downs.

Each guest will receive a courtesy “Healthy at the Track” bag, which will include a disposable mask, a pocket-sized hand sanitizer and a personal stylus for non-contact self-service wagering.

The horse race only lasts a few minutes, so don’t miss it.

The Kentucky Derby will air on WSAZ, with coverage beginning on September 5 at 12:00 p.m. The riders will mount their horses at around 6:31 p.m and the race is expected to officially begin at 6:50 p.m.

