Advertisement

Attendance to be limited at Kentucky Derby 146, no general admission tickets

Temperature checks, medical screenings, physical distancing and face coverings will all be mandated
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) (KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - General admission tickets will not be sold for the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Wednesday, Churchill Downs Racetrack officials announced that the infield will be closed along with a detailed 62-page health and safety plan that will limit attendance.

The derby will take place Saturday, September 5 at less than 14% of total capacity from the 2015 attendance record.

Churchill Downs stated in late June that general admission would be limited to the 26-acre infield. However, given current circumstances, pre-purchased general admission tickets will be refunded.

Reserved seating will be limited to a maximum of 40% occupancy. Also, Standing Room Only or “Walk Around” tickets have been eliminated.

Temperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings will be required upon entrance and movement within the 190-acre Churchill Downs.

Each guest will receive a courtesy “Healthy at the Track” bag, which will include a disposable mask, a pocket-sized hand sanitizer and a personal stylus for non-contact self-service wagering.

The horse race only lasts a few minutes, so don’t miss it.

The Kentucky Derby will air on WSAZ, with coverage beginning on September 5 at 12:00 p.m. The riders will mount their horses at around 6:31 p.m and the race is expected to officially begin at 6:50 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big 12 will play fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
WVU teams will take the field under COVID-19 restrictions.

News

The Masters to be held without fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The major golf tournament will not have any patrons in the galleries this year.

News

Bridge to close for repair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Drivers have several alternative route options.

Local

Six additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 335,075 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia voters can request absentee ballots online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia voters who want to vote by absentee ballot in the November election are now able to submit their requests either online or by contacting their county clerks.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at nursing facility in Scioto County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say the outbreak involves staff and residents.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Typical August Form And Fashion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Highs will range from the upper 80s (airports) to 90 (downtown) as we head toward the weekend.

Video

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts car fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
Firefighters are warning of the dangers of leaving items in your car after a vape pen ignited next to a bottle of hand sanitizer and seriously damaged a car in Nitro, W.Va.

Video

Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone 2020 football

Updated: 13 hours ago
Many are wondering about the ramifications following the huge news Tuesday out of the college football world that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences have postponed their 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone 2020 football

Updated: 14 hours ago
For the first time in their lifetimes, Ohio State Buckeye fans will not be watching their team play on Saturdays this fall.