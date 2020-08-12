Advertisement

Big 12 will play fall sports

The WVU football team will take the field this fall as part of a decision made Wednesday by the Big 12 conference.
The WVU football team will take the field this fall as part of a decision made Wednesday by the Big 12 conference.(wdtv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) - The Big 12 conference said it will go ahead with playing sports this fall.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the decision was made Tuesday night after schools decided sports can be played safely and student-athletes want to take the field.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID 19 as we learn more about the virus,” Bowlsby said. “If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”

The Big 12′s COVID-19 guidelines include testing high contact sports players, including football, volleyball and soccer, for the virus three times per week in addition to other health screenings.

The conference, that West Virginia University plays in, also released its revised 10-game football schedule Wednesday morning.

“When the Big 12 announced a revised 10-game season, we knew that the schedule would change and there would be some flexibility built in to handle any COVID-19 disruptions,” WVU Athletics Director Shane Lyons said. “This new schedule provides us with the nine league games, the one nonconference date and the ability to plan accordingly.”

The season will begin with WVU’s only nonconference home game against Eastern Kentucky on September 12. The University said game times and the television schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, and all dates are subject to change.

WVU’s Big 12 home games include Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers will play road games against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Iowa State.

The conference said each football team will have a minimum of two bye weeks. The Big 12 Championship Game is tentatively scheduled for December 12.

Stadium capacities will be determined by each individual school based local and state health ordinances.

