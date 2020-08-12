Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone 2020 football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many are wondering about the ramifications following the huge news Tuesday out of the college football world that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences have postponed their 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in their lifetimes, Ohio State Buckeye fans will not be watching their team play on Saturdays this fall.

The Big Ten commissioner says there are too many uncertainties with COVID-19 to feel comfortable from a medical standpoint.

The MAC and Mountain West had already announced they were postponing fall sports this year.

Players in other conferences continue to practice under a cloud of uncertainty.

Marshall’s football team practiced Tuesday afternoon, continuing to prepare for its delayed opener against East Carolina.

“These guys knew what happened prior to coming out, with the Big Ten decision,” Coach Doc Holliday said after practice. “We gotta worry about what we can control. Right now as far as we’re concerned, we’re still playing. As long as we’re still playing, we’ll come out and practice and work to get better and see where it goes.”

“It’s definitely mentally exhausting,” Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden, who is from South Webster, said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen the next day.”

The question now is whether the Big Ten and Pac-12′s actions push the rest of college football to a total fall shutdown.

“I’m going to do what I’m told,” Madden said. “If we play it’s good, if we don’t there’s a reason for it. It’s just whatever they tell us to do.”

Conferences that postponed are hoping to be able to play fall sports in the spring, if the coronavirus situation has improved by then.

Before the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcements Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump spoke out against the idea of cancelling college football.

Big 12 school presidents voted Tuesday night to go ahead with the plan to play this fall and have decided to release a schedule in the upcoming days.

