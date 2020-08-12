Big Ten cancels fall football, Big 12 stays the course

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two major college football conferences have decided football in the fall is a no go, while the Big 12, of which West Virginia is a member, has decided to keep the plan to play.

The Big Ten was the first league of the day to cancel fall football and look ahead to the spring because of health concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every life is critical,” first-year Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the Associated Press.. “We wanted to make sure we continually, not only in our words but in our actions, do put the health and safety and wellness of our student-athletes first.”

Later in the day Tuesday the Pac 12 followed suit and canceled fall sports seasons.

The school presidents of the Big 12 met later in the day to continue preparations for a season and to discuss putting forth a schedule soon.

Nearby at Edwards Stadium, Marshall University continued practice as Conference USA schools--excluding Old Dominion which decided on its own not to play this fall--continue to work toward the season.

