Bridge to close for repair

The Southside Bridge in Charleston will be closed this weekend as part of an ongoing repair project.
The Southside Bridge in Charleston will be closed this weekend as part of an ongoing repair project.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southside Bridge in Charleston will be closed this weekend for repair work.

The bridge will be temporarily closed from 9 p.m. Friday night through 4:30 a.m. Monday morning as part of an ongoing construction project.

Drivers looking to cross the Kanawha River have several alternative routes including Interstate 64, the Patrick Street Bridge, the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area and Interstates 64/77.

The project, being completed by Triton Construction, is part of a $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project that was approved by City Council in September 2018. The city said the project is nearing completion and should be finished in the coming weeks.

