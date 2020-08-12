Charleston school plans campus expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A school in our region is growing during a time when social distancing is key.

Mountaineer Montessori School, currently based in the Kanawha City area of Charleston near the University of Charleston, is expanding a little further east in Kanawha City to the St. Agnes campus.

Admissions sessions for interested parents start Wednesday.

"Starting in September 2020, we are growing from our current University of Charleston location to a second campus at the former St. Agnes School to provide physical distancing for all students this year and accommodate future enrollment and program expansion" a post on the school's website says.

Virtual tours are available.

MMS was established in 1976.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.