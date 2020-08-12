COVID-19 outbreak at Lewis County nursing home increases to 44 residents and staff

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Lewis County nursing home has increased to 27 residents and 17 staff, the Lewis County Health Department said Wednesday.

Six of those cases have required hospitalization.

As of Wednesday, Lewis County has had 86 cases of COVID-19. Fifty of those remain active cases.

The nursing home outbreak has been in Vanceburg, according to health officials.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.