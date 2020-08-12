COVID-19 outbreak at nursing center

BIDWELL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several residents and employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at Abbyshire Nursing Center.

According to a public health official, ten residents and six employees have tested positive as of Wednesday.

The first case at the facility was a resident who was taken to the hospital for a different reason, tested positive for COVID-19 then came back positive, according to the officials.

Officials say the health department started testing immediately and found more positive cases.

Those who are positive have been isolated.

Individuals who came in direct contact with those who have tested positive have been quarantined.

According to health officials, the health department moved other individuals to another area.

The health department also provided the nursing center PPE.

There is a free coronavirus testing event on Thursday at the Gallia County Health Department from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

