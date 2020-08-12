COVID-19 outbreak reported at nursing facility in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There is an outbreak of COVID-19 cases linked to a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

The Scioto County Health Department confirmed the cases at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Wednesday.

Health officials say the outbreak involves staff and residents.

No other information is being provided at this time due to privacy regulations.

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments on Tuesday.

