Deputies searching for shoplifting suspect

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect.

Deputies said Timothy Shawn Arbaugh, 43, of Saint Albans, stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from Rural King last month.

Arbaugh is facing charges of third offense shoplifting.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department at 304-357-0169 or online at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.