Advertisement

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing on COVID-19 response on Wednesday, August 12.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing on COVID-19 response on Wednesday, August 12.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

“Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.”

Gov. Jim Justice

Gov. Justice also extended the closure of bars in Monongalia County for another seven days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ky Secretary of State’s proposal stops short of mail-in voting for all

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Michael Adams says his proposal would allow Kentuckians to cast mail-in ballots if their age or health condition makes it too risky to vote in-person.

News

Thousands without power Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
AEP said around 3,500 customers are without power.

Studio 3

Helping kids who stutter have a successful school year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Jane Fraser, President of The Stuttering Foundation, on Studio 3.

Local

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Meigs County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The cases bring Meigs County to 28 active cases and 59 total cases since April.

News

Home ransacked by squatters

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Feces was on the carpet in multiple different rooms after police said squatters entered through the back of the vacant house.

Latest News

News

Home ransacked by squatters

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Feces was on the carpet in multiple different rooms after police said squatters entered through the back of the vacant house.

Studio 3

National Julienne Fries Day

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah Sager cooks with her kids for National Julienne Fries Day.

Studio 3

National Vinyl Record Day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sarah Sager visited 'Now Hear This' in Huntington for National Vinyl Record Day.

Video

Helping kids who stutter have a successful school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Helping kids who stutter have a successful school year

Video

National Julienne Fries Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
National Julienne Fries Day