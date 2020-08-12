Greenup County Schools announce calendar changes

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Nontraditional and virtual instruction will begin in Greenup County on Sept. 8.

The superintendent said the board voted Tuesday night to approve the new school calendar. A letter to the community says, “We hope to be permitted to bring students who chose “In Person Instruction” back to our buildings on September 28th.”

The last day of school is slated to be May 27. All other holidays, that were on the original calendar, will stay the same.

According to the information provided by Superintendent Traysea Moresea, starting on Sept. 8 will give educators more time to plan for non-traditional instruction days, and create WiFi hotspots in the community.

They will also work to set up orientation for students and parents to meet teachers before school starts.

Individual schools will send out information on orientation and picking up supplies, like Chromebooks.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear advised school districts to wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person learning, citing concerns about COVID-19.

