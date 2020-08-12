Advertisement

Greenup County Schools announce calendar changes

Greenup County Schools have adjusted the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Greenup County Schools have adjusted the 2020-2021 school calendar.(Allison Baker)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Nontraditional and virtual instruction will begin in Greenup County on Sept. 8.

The superintendent said the board voted Tuesday night to approve the new school calendar. A letter to the community says, “We hope to be permitted to bring students who chose “In Person Instruction” back to our buildings on September 28th.”

The last day of school is slated to be May 27. All other holidays, that were on the original calendar, will stay the same.

According to the information provided by Superintendent Traysea Moresea, starting on Sept. 8 will give educators more time to plan for non-traditional instruction days, and create WiFi hotspots in the community.

They will also work to set up orientation for students and parents to meet teachers before school starts.

Individual schools will send out information on orientation and picking up supplies, like Chromebooks.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear advised school districts to wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person learning, citing concerns about COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traffic stop leads to police pursuit

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several members of law enforcement were gathered in the community of West Side in Kanawha County.

Video

Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

News

Parents and students react to delayed in-person classes in Lewis County, Ky.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
For students at Lewis County Schools in Kentucky, the in-person learning option will be replaced with virtual learning for nine weeks following the Sept. 8 start date.

Local

Nicholas County educators approve school plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The plans include school starting for students in the county on Sept. 8, whether remote or in the classroom.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeWine, doctors offer guidelines on how to return to school safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and doctors from area hospitals offered guidelines on how students will be able to return to schools safely.

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen overheated after being left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

News

Vape pen, hand sanitizer starts fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Firefighters said a vape pen was left in that car next to a bottle of 90 percent grade hand sanitizer.

Local

10-year-old boy among 4 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The other cases involve a 71-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old woman.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 562 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Local

Woman hit and killed on U.S. 119 in Logan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 119 North in the Crawley Dip area.