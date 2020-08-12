Home ransacked by squatters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A realtor went to check on a house they had listed for sale just to find it completely ransacked by squatters, according to Charleston Police.

The home on the 2700 block of Chesterfield Ave. in Kanawha City area had feces on the carpets in multiple different rooms after police said the squatters entered through the back of the home.

The house had been vacant and on the market for several years since the person who lived there died.

Sgt. David Payne said neighbors reported seeing multiple homeless people coming and going from the property and crossing the nearby railroad tracks. No one was inside when police went to the home, but they suspect someone was there within the past month when the real estate agent last visited the home.

Neighbors were not able to identify the squatters, police said. If someone is caught they could face multiple charges including trespassing and destruction of property.

