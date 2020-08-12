Advertisement

National Vinyl Record Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s time to go retro. Wednesday is National Vinyl Record Day.

If you’re not in the habit of listening to records, you could go find your old record player and records in the attic or basement, hook it up and spin some tunes.

While records left the music industry mainstream decades ago, they are making a comeback. Some top artists have been releasing their albums on vinyl in recent years.

Another way to celebrate, visit your local record store. Sarah Sager visited ‘Now Hear This’ in downtown Huntington to see their collection.

‘Now Hear This’ is located at 1454 4th Ave in Huntington.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.

