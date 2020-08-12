Advertisement

Neighbor concerned after home for sale in Charleston occupied by squatters

Squatters found in home for sale in Charleston, West Virginia.
Squatters found in home for sale in Charleston, West Virginia.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the last month, Lee Ann Martin says she has seen more foot traffic down Chesterfield Avenue where she lives.

“They are not afraid; they will approach you if you are outside,” Martin said.

Martin says she used to feel safe. But with the increase in unfamiliar faces on her street and after hearing what happened just a block away, that all changed.

“I kind of actually felt terrified,” Martin said.

Charleston Police say, on Tuesday morning, a realtor went into a home she has listed in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue -- only to find it ransacked by squatters, with human feces on the carpet in multiple rooms.

“Obviously very bad. According to the realtor, it was the worst she had seen in 28 years,” Martin said.

Martin says it’s an unsettling crime and she worries the people responsible may not ever be caught.

“By what they found in the house, they were using it as living quarters,” Martin said.

Police say at this point they have not been able to identify the squatters.

It is a problem Martin believes is not just happening in her community.

“In reality, we are all being violated by the homeless community in our neighborhoods,” Martin said.

She is now calling on the city to do something, saying taxes should help pay for prevention.

“It’s very prevalent. I think it is pretty much everywhere in Charleston, Kanawha City especially,” Martin said.

CPD officers said they are not investigating this incident because they don’t have a way of identifying the people who were in the home.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane fire department receives new heart monitor

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
With an $18,000 donation from the city of Hurricane, a new cardiac monitor allows the Hurricane Fire Department to detect a heart attack sooner.

Local

19 new coronavirus cases reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The county health department said the new cases involve 10 women and nine men who range from ages 25 to 89.

News

High school football players hoping season isn’t cancelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
In a sport where social distancing is impossible, players hope the powers that be don't make the call to prevent them from playing the game they love.

News

Deputies searching for shoplifting suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies said he stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from Rural King.

Latest News

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, Greenup County has had 134 positive cases. Eighty-one have recovered, and 52 cases remain active.

Local

Single highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 1,163 new cases have been confirmed.

News

Educators calling for re-entry plan changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Educators and parents created the “Our students first coalition.” On Wednesday, members of that group called on state leaders to make changes to re-entry plans.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at Lewis County nursing home increases to 44 residents and staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six of those cases have required hospitalization.

Local

COVID-19 outbreak at nursing center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several residents and employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at Abbyshire Nursing Center.

Local

Coronavirus-related death reported in Carter County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Carter County Health Department announced the death on Tuesday.