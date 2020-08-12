Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Meigs County

(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two additional cases and one probable case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, the Meigs County Health Department announced Wednesday.

The cases bring Meigs County to 28 active cases and 59 total cases since April.

Both people who recently tested positive have not been hospitalized.

The Meigs County Health Department is reporting the deaths of two COVID-19 confirmed cases. The first deceased individual was a man in the 80 to 89-year old age range. The second deceased individual was a woman in the 70 to 79-year old age range.

