Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools to start Aug. 26 with online learning

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools will start online Aug. 26 with virtual learning, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron.

He said Tuesday that in-person classes have been suspended until at least Sept. 28.

The decision comes a day after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended school districts delay in-person classes to Sept. 28, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“After much planning, polling and preparing, our district was set to welcome nearly 70% of our students back to in-person instruction, while developing curriculum to facilitate virtual learning for students at home,” Coldiron said in a release. “While we must alter our plan in the absence of in-person instruction, our teachers, staff and administration remain committed to connecting with Raceland-Worthington students in a meaningful way. The education of each and every student remains our top priority.”

