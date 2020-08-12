Single highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - The single highest number of positive COVID-19 cases to be reported in the span of 24-hours was announced Wednesday by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 1,163 new cases have been confirmed.

The new cases bring the total number in the Commonwealth to 36,945.

The governor says Wednesday’s new case numbers include cases from the past few days that had been unable to be processed due to a technical glitch.

Of the new cases, 39 children under the age of five tested positive, Gov. Beshear said.

“We continue to see a surge in our young people testing positive”

Gov. Beshear announced seven new deaths, bringing the death toll to 790.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is currently 5.62 percent.

So far, 711,370 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 8,893 have recovered.

Gov. Beshear also gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory asking Kentuckians not to travel to certain states.

The advisory includes the following states: Washington, Florida, Nevada, Mississippi, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas, Alabama and Arizona.

The Beshear administration recommends that travelers self-quarantine for 14-days after visiting a state reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent for covid-19.

“Again, cancel your vacation,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every time you travel to Florida you not only risk exposing yourself but also your community when you return.”

The governor also said Wednesday he was feeling better a day after he and First Lady Britainy Beshear felt ill and the family was tested for the coronavirus.

“I am happy to report that both the First Lady and I and our kids and everybody that’s working around us tested negative for COVID yesterday, but we tried to take every precaution that we would want other people to take,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts will have access to $6 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to reimburse costs associated with the fight against COVID-19

