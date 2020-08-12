Advertisement

Six additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in West Virginia

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported six more deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

DHHR officials say an 85-year-old man from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Grant County, an 81-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 79-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 80-year-old man from Logan County and a 42-year-old man from Logan County have passed away from virus complications.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 335,075 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.

Of those cases, officials say 1,895 are still active.

So far, 5,960 West Virginians have recovered from coronavirus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).

