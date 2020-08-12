Advertisement

Summer doldrums set in

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here in mid-August it’s the dead of summer….a time when weather patterns turn stagnant, the haze and humidity overwhelm the ho-hum 90-degree heat and when predicting when and where a shower or downpour will occur is akin to predicting where a handful of coins thrown into the air will land. (Editor’s note: gather those coins up and toss them again. What is the chance they land in the same spots? Now you know how hard it is to predict afternoon showers in summer!)

We avoided any rain of consequence on Tuesday as the afternoon cloud cover suppressed shower formation. Going forward it will take the power of the sun and some ill-intentioned haze and humidity to spark some showers. Given the latest dry spell, perhaps the proper phrase is to call it “well-intentioned” haze and humidity as un-watered gardens and lawns are again some heat stress and browning.

Highs will range from the upper 80s (airports) to 90 (downtown) as we head toward the weekend.

One final word of caution: namely, any slow moving shower that turns into a thunderstorm can be an efficient rain maker. Perhaps too efficient since a rogue flash flood can appear from nowhere on short notice.

