(WSAZ) - The 2020 Masters Tournament will be held without fans.

Augusta National Golf Club made the announcement on Wednesday about the tournament that was rescheduled from the spring and will now be played from November 9 to the 15.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place November 9-15 without patrons or guests on the grounds.



Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place November 9-15 without patrons or guests on the grounds.

