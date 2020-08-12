Thousands without power Wednesday afternoon

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of people in Eastern Kanawha County are without power on Wednesday afternoon.

According to AEP, around 3,474 customers are without power with an estimated restoration time of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. The outage includes parts of Belle, Chesapeake and Miami.

Metro 911 said the outage is impacting traffic lights in the area.

There is no word on what caused the power outage at this time.

