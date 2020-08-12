Traffic stop leads to police pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Several members of law enforcement are on the scene of an incident in the community of West Side, just outside of the city of St. Albans.

Deputies tell WSAZ that they’d pulled over a driver. During the traffic stop there was an accident and during that time the person in the stopped vehicle took off.

There was some sort of pursuit. It is not clear if that person is in custody, or why they were pulled over in the first place.

No other information is available right now.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and some members of the St. Albans Police Department were all on the scene.

