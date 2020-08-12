‘We’re about to fall through’: Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded

LOVELY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several families in Martin County have watched the bridge leading to their home become increasingly dilapidated since 2010. Now they are asking the county’s new leadership to step in.

Tunnel Road is only accessible by the old coal bridge that connects it to KY 1714. That bridge is currently worn down and broken to the point that the county closed it to traffic, leaving three families and several property owners unsure how to move forward.

“My family cannot visit. My mom and dad, they won’t cross this bridge. They’ve not crossed it in years. My children and grandchildren, they can’t come here for Christmas or holidays or nothing,” said homeowner Sandy Sheppard.

According to the homeowners, no one has attempted to fix the bridge in years. A few of the community members have added boards to the bridge to make it more secure since it is the only way in and out of the road, but they were told not to do so. They also said they were asked to park on the roadside near the bridge, then walk across, instead of crossing it in vehicles. However, many of them have health issues that would make that impossible.

“Every time I call, the words they tell me, ‘you’re not supposed to be crossing this bridge,’” Sheppard said. “Well, this is home. And I don’t know how they would feel if somebody told them that they can’t go home.”

Sheppard also said the families are worried about their safety, being cut off from first responders if those health issues become a problem.

“I’ve waited for years for this. For somebody to help us. And I’m hoping that our new county judge will do that. I know he’s been working on this and I hope they will speed up the process. Because we are in need,” she said. “We’re about to fall through.”

She said she hopes the new administration will move quickly, which officials say has been their focus.

“This is a bridge that’s obviously needed addressed for a long time,” said Deputy Judge-Executive Steven Goble. “It’s an inherited issue.”

Goble said the county is working to get the bridge fixed since receiving emergency funds last year. They originally planned to begin building this month, but he said the only quote they received that was affordable was from a contractor whose pre-qualification was denied by the state. With those hold-ups, plus the pandemic, the construction has been delayed again.

He said he sympathizes with the people impacted.

“I understand their frustrations. You can’t appreciate it unless you’re in the position of being stranded, unable to get to your home,” he said.

According to Goble, the county is trying to find ways to help the project move forward.

“We still have some hope that we can get that worked out. If not we’ll have to re-bid the project, probably have to ask for more money from the state,” Goble said.

Goble said working to help give the families safe access to their homes is a priority.

“I hope that you can come back a few months from now and show off a new bridge,” he added.

