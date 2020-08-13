Big 12 & WVU release 2020 schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Big 12 and West Virginia’s Athletics Director Shane Lyons have released a revised 2020 football schedule.

West Virginia will have 6 home games (5 Big 12 home games) and four Big 12 road contests. The Mountaineers will open their season September 12th hosting Eastern Kentucky at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Big 12 title game is scheduled for December 12th in Arlington, Texas.

2020 Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

Sat. Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky

Sat. Sept. 19 OPEN

Sat. Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State *

Sat. Oct. 3 Baylor *

Sat. Oct. 10 OPEN

Sat. Oct. 17 Kansas *

Sat. Oct. 24 at Texas Tech *

Sat. Oct. 31 Kansas State *

Sat. Nov. 7 at Texas *

Sat. Nov. 14 TCU *

Sat. Nov. 21 OPEN

Sat. Nov. 28 Oklahoma*

Sat. Dec. 5 at Iowa State *

