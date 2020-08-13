Advertisement

Boyd County Schools to start virtual learning Sept. 9

The Boyd County Board of Education voted Wednesday to start virtual learning beginning Sept. 9.
The Boyd County Board of Education voted Wednesday to start virtual learning beginning Sept. 9.(Vadym Drobot)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Boyd County Board of Education voted Wednesday to start virtual learning beginning Sept. 9, the superintendent said.

The last day of the school year will be May 21, 2021.

There is no word at this time about when in-person classes will begin.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear advised school officials to delay the start of in-person learning until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Hurricane fire department receives new heart monitor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
With an $18,000 donation from the city of Hurricane, a new cardiac monitor allows the Hurricane Fire Department to detect a heart attack sooner.

Video

High school football players hoping season isn’t cancelled

Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school football teams in Ohio are practicing and preparing for the season, while major college programs are finding out they'll be sidelined this fall, due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

New subdivision coming to South Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
The planning commission approved of a new subdivision to be placed in the city-owned Little Creek Golf Course on Wednesday evening.

Local

Chase Hardin trial enters third day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Eaton
During the trial Wednesday, one of the alleged victims stepped back on the witness stand for a second day.

Latest News

Video

Chase Hardin trial enters second day of testimony

Updated: 2 hours ago
Testimony continued in the trial against Chase Hardin, a former Marshall University student accused of sexual assault in Cabell County.

News

Sexual assault trial underway in case against former Marshall University student

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local

Update on sports and internet access for virtual learning given during W.Va. BOE meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
With just under a month to go before schools in West Virginia reopen, the West Virginia Board of Education received updates on Wednesday about several aspects of the new school year.

Video

WSAZ speaks exclusively with executive director of WVSSAC

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, gave more information to the board about fall sports.

News

Hurricane fire department receives new heart monitor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
With an $18,000 donation from the city of Hurricane, a new cardiac monitor allows the Hurricane Fire Department to detect a heart attack sooner.

Local

Neighbor concerned after home for sale in Charleston occupied by squatters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The home had not been occupied by the person who owned it for a few years.