Boyd County Schools to start virtual learning Sept. 9

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Boyd County Board of Education voted Wednesday to start virtual learning beginning Sept. 9, the superintendent said.

The last day of the school year will be May 21, 2021.

There is no word at this time about when in-person classes will begin.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear advised school officials to delay the start of in-person learning until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.

