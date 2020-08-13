Advertisement

Breaking down derechos in Studio 3

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

When it comes to summer storms in our region, no word generates as much angst as the feared ‘derecho.'

It is a word our meteorologists do not throw around lightly.

Earlier this week, a derecho wind storm wreaked havoc in the Midwest.

Tony Cavalier has a look back and compares this week’s storm with the storm we went through in 2012.

