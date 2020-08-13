Chase Hardin trial enters third day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The trial for Chase Hardin, a former Marshall University student charged with sexually assaulting two different women in two separate incidents in 2018, is heading into day three.

During the trial Wednesday, one of the alleged victims stepped back on the witness stand for a second day.

She took the stand early Wednesday morning. The prosecution began questioning by asking about the alleged incident that happened Oct. 7, 2018.

The victim testified that she first met Hardin at Ritter Park that evening after he got off of work. She says he got into her car and they went to a fast-food restaurant in town, then drove around and then went to a museum in town.

She testified that they kissed while they were in the car together and participated in other sexual acts that she consented to. However, she claimed things progressed between them and when they did, she told him to stop repeatedly.

The prosecution also questioned her about the fact that she didn't immediately report the incident to police.

"Because I didn't want to do this," she responded on the stand. "I just knew how the legal system worked and I was scared of being seen as weak and having to go through a lot of hard things and talk about a lot of hard things and I didn't want my parents to know at all."

The witness was also questioned about a blog she wrote in 2019 about the incident. She testified that after she wrote the blog, the other alleged victim of Hardin, reached out to her on social media, saying something similar had happened to her.

The alleged victim testified on the stand that she didn't include Hardin's name in her blog, just a description of him and his car. However, she said the other alleged victim knew who she was talking about in her post.

The prosecution asked if she pressured the other victim to report to the police after she reached out to her. She claimed she didn't but offered to help her.

The defense used much of their questioning to ask the alleged victim about a number of sexually-charged texts between her and Hardin.

One the first day of the trial, the defense said there were 70,000 pages of text messages between Hardin and the alleged victims and that they prove their client's innocence.

However, the prosecution has said they instead admit Hardin's guilt.

During questioning Wednesday, Kerry Nessel with the defense, brought up several conversations between the two, asking why some of the conversations were through text and others were through Snapchat, an app where conversations are deleted if they aren't saved.

Nessel also asked the alleged victim if Hardin ever admitted to the acts through Snapchat, to which she responded, "he claimed it was an accident."

Nessel went on to say that Hardin denied everything in those snaps. He also claimed there is no physical evidence or eyewitnesses, saying it's the victim's word against Hardin's.

After hours of questioning, the alleged victim was allowed to step down from the witness stand.

The state then called their next witness, a friend of that alleged victim. Makayla Alkire testified that she met her at Marshall University years ago when they were freshmen.

She said her brother was a mentor in a class the alleged victim was in and told her that he thought they would be good friends because they have similar interests.

She said that became close friends and were part of campus Christian groups. She testified on the stand that the alleged victim had talked to her about Chase Hardin before, saying she met him at church and thought he seemed really nice and they both found each other attractive.

The prosecution then asked Alkire about the day she was told about the alleged sexual assault. She testified it was Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, when the alleged victim called her or texted her and asked if she could come to her dorm room to talk to her.

She says the alleged victim confided in her, telling her about what happened that evening.

“I remember that I started crying because I was so heartbroken that that had happened to my friend,” Alkire said. “And I remember giving her a hug and saying, ‘I’m so sorry’.”

She testified that she asked the alleged victim if she wanted to report it to police, but she said she didn't want to because she didn't want her parents to know.

The state’s third witness, Janna Salyers, knew the alleged victim through a discipleship group she led in 2018. She said the group was made up of three girls who regularly talked about their faith, their daily lives and things they were struggling with.

Salyers testified that the alleged victim had mentioned knowing Chase Hardin. Salyers said she told her she thought he was "cute" and that they had hung out before.

However, she says the Tuesday after the alleged incident at their regular meeting, her phone rang and it was the alleged victim, calling her to ask if she could come out in the parking lot and talk to her.

Salyers testified that she told her about what happened between her and Hardin on Sunday.

“She kept saying Chase took advantage of me over and over again,” Salyers said.

Salyers testified she urged the alleged victim to report the incident to police, which she says she eventually did weeks later.

The defense questioned Alkire and Salyers about their statements to police and the testimony they provided on the witness stand, asking why some details were left out of the statements.

Kerry Nessel, of the defense, brought up the fact that their testimony isn't first-hand evidence, rather hearsay, testifying to what the alleged victim told them.

He also asked both about some of the sexually-charged texts between the alleged victim and Hardin. He asked if either of them knew about any of those messages and if they were "out of character" for her.

Questioning in the case ended around 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the trial set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

