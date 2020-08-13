COVID-19 KY | 785 new cases, 6 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s governor announced 785 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday during a news briefing, bringing the state’s total of positive cases to 37,686.

Gov. Beshear says the state’s positivity rate is sitting at 5.67 percent.

Six COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed. The state death total is now 796.

As of Thursday, 658 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 140 are in the ICU and 97 patients are currently on a ventilator.

730,362 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 8,965 have recovered.

COVID-19 update WATCH LIVE | Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Thursday, August 13, 2020

In collaboration with the Department for Local Government Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 15 Eastern Kentucky governments were approved for $3,891,092 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

Greenup County will use $1,194,953 for sanitizing supplies and payroll for EMS workers.

“I am very grateful for the CARES Act funding that Greenup County has been approved for,” said Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert “Bobby” Carpenter. “This will help Greenup County tremendously and I would like to thank everyone that has made this happen. I would also like to thank Gov. Beshear for all the steps he has made during this time.”

Johnson County will use $97,091 for PPE and law enforcement payroll.

Lewis County will use $451,963 for PPE and payroll for police officers.

Martin County will use $12,011 for PPE, sanitizer, disinfection of public spaces and telework supplies.

“We appreciate the hard work Gov. Beshear and his staff have put in to quickly and efficiently make coronavirus relief funds available to communities struggling with the consequences of the pandemic,” said Martin County Judge-Executive William R. Davis. “Martin County has used these funds to supplement law enforcement and emergency personnel being thrust into new roles; to provide technology to allow government employees to work from home, train remotely, and hold public meetings online; and to provide for public health and safety by disinfecting public buildings, providing personal protection equipment to the public and funding protective measures such as touchless thermometers and hand sanitation stations.”

Catlettsburg will use $126,483 for telework supplies and PPE.

“This was very much needed and will be utilized for our COVID-19-related responses,” said Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day. “The treasury guidance is that the funds cannot replace revenue losses, so it’s being used for PPE supplies, as well as direct payroll expenses for our first responders dedicated to COVID-19 responses.”

Morehead will use $340,142 for cleaning materials, telework supplies and payroll for police officers and firefighters.

“The CARES Act Funding received by the City of Morehead has been a tremendous aid in this unprecedented time,” said Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown. “The unknowns that COVID-19 has created led to unexpected disruptions in day-to-day businesses of the city as all well the fight to keep essential services provided. The CARES Act funding allowed our community to continue keeping city services running, functional and accessible to everyone in our community.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.