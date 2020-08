HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County dispatchers have confirmed there is a working structure fire in the 2400 block of 1st Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

The fire is at a two-story apartment building.

Everyone made it out of the Winwood III Apartments.

No injuries reported.

