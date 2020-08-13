Crews pull car from Cabell County pond

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews in Cabell County were in the process Thursday evening of pulling a car from a pond in the Salt Rock area.

Crews pulled a car from a pond in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County, West Virginia. (WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said a man told investigators someone drove a car into his pond on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Smith Creek Road.

The person managed to make it out safely, but there's no word about possible injuries.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

