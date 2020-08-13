CUSA meets about football moving forward

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Conference USA’s presidents and athletics directors were involved in a conference call with medical experts Wednesday night on the plan ahead to consider playing football this fall. The league released a statement on its web page:

“Conference USA membership continued evaluation, including robust discussion with medical experts, on Wednesday night.

Myocarditis, mental health, and enhanced testing protocols remain the focus.”

Marshall athletics director Mike Hamrick told WSAZ that it was a very informative and productive meeting.

“I came out of the meeting optimistic that Conference USA wants to move ahead with plans for football,” Hamrick said. “However, the safety and welfare of all involved

in playing football was the #1 priority of the discussions.”

