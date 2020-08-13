Advertisement

CUSA meets about football moving forward

(WBKO)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Conference USA’s presidents and athletics directors were involved in a conference call with medical experts Wednesday night on the plan ahead to consider playing football this fall. The league released a statement on its web page:

“Conference USA membership continued evaluation, including robust discussion with medical experts, on Wednesday night.

Myocarditis, mental health, and enhanced testing protocols remain the focus.”

Marshall athletics director Mike Hamrick told WSAZ that it was a very informative and productive meeting.

“I came out of the meeting optimistic that Conference USA wants to move ahead with plans for football,” Hamrick said. “However, the safety and welfare of all involved

in playing football was the #1 priority of the discussions.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten cancels fall football, Big 12 stays the course

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Big 10 decides to cancel football this fall, while the Big 12 presses on

Sports

Herd Loses Another 2020 Opponent

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountain West Conference cancels fall sports seasons

Sports

CUSA Member Cancels Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Old Dominion will not compete in fall sports

Sports

No fall sports for Mid-South Conference

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Member Shawnee State hopes to still play non-conference competitions this fall

Latest News

Local

Student athlete at Winfield High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials with Putnam County Schools, the student is on the football team.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

Sports

Midland Star To Play In Dallas

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Jakob Caudill is invited to Blue-Grey All-Star game in early 2021

Local

University of Charleston prepares for uncertain men’s soccer season

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
Last season's national champions will have no opportunity to defend their title.

Sports

Paintsville Halting Athletic Programs For Now

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers to halt athletic practices due to rising COVID numbers in Johnson County

Sports

Ohio Head Coach Addresses MAC Cancellation

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ohio Head Coach Frank Solich addresses cancellation of fall sports