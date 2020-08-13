Advertisement

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

‘It was just not a good morning’
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) – Southwest Airlines got Alyssa Sadler and her two children across the state to Midland last week.

But now, she must find a different way home after her 3-year-old son with autism refused to wear a mask on a return flight.

The airline has a mandatory mask policy, no exceptions.

Their flight to Houston left the gate Monday, only to quickly return when her son wouldn’t wear a mask.

“He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming ‘no, no, no,’” Sadler said.

Sadler said her son has sensory processing disorder and doesn’t like his face touched. She even had a note about his condition from his doctor, but that didn’t make a difference.

Southwest Airlines says all customers over age 2 must cover their faces while traveling, something that’s pointed out during the booking and online check-in process.

If a customer is unable to wear a face covering for any reason, Southwest regrets that we are unable to transport the individual.

Southwest Airlines

“I think there needs to be something in place for children or even adults with disabilities who can’t wear a mask,” Sadler said. “They should have some kind of exemption.”

Salder said her son didn’t wear a mask on the original flight to Midland.

The family is driving back to Houston on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KPRC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

Studio 3

West Virginia Cupcake Festival

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Alisa Grady, 2021 Miss West Virginia Cupcake Festival, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kristy Browning, local Emeals user, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Breaking down derechos in Studio 3

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Huntington native writes children’s book

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Greg House on Studio 3.

National

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A modest Trump administration overture on Wednesday generated nothing but stepped-up carping and accusations of bad faith.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

Video

West Virginia Cupcake Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia Cupcake Festival

Video

Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19

Video

Breaking down derechos in Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tony on Studio 3