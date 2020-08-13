Advertisement

First coronavirus-related death reported in Lawrence County

(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Lawrence County Health Department says its infectious disease staff is following guidelines and anyone who may have had direct contact with the individual has been notified.

“This disease has affected our entire community and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact,” said Health Commissioner Georgia Dillon. “Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and the family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information.”

On Wednesday, 19 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the health department. The county total was at 339.

Officials say 4,791 tests have been conducted in Lawrence County.

