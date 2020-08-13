Advertisement

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Meigs County

According to the Meigs County Health Department, four of Thursday’s cases are linked to an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five additional cases of the coronavirus have been reported, and four of those are connected to a rehab center.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, four of Thursday’s cases are linked to an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

The confirmed cases involve a woman in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, a man in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, a woman in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, and another woman in the 10 to 19-year-old age range. These individuals are not hospitalized.

Another case has been reported in a woman in the 60 to 69-year-old age range and she is in the hospital.

Meigs County has a total of 33 active cases and 64 total since April.

