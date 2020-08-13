Gov. DeWine gives COVID-19 update, teases to sports announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - During his press conference Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took a closer look at the top ten Ohio counties ranked by the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases and two are in our region.

“The first four counties are what we would consider rural counties.”

Lawrence County was listed as number three on the list and Meigs county was number eight.

Here is a closer look at the top ten over the past 2 weeks. The first four counties are what we would consider rural counties. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/YxuHAounbV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 13, 2020

Gov. DeWine also shared a comparison between a map indicating school districts’ back to school plans and the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map.

Here is a comparison between school districts' plans for #BackToSchool vs. our advisory map. It will be a challenge in red counties where students are also coming back in person. We, as communities, must work together to slow spread so that kids can stay in school. pic.twitter.com/BtShcQIBbi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 13, 2020

Gov. DeWine said Thursday, “It will be a challenge in red counties where students are also coming back in person. We, as communities, must work together to slow spread so that kids can stay in school.”

Gov. DeWine also said to expect an announcement regarding middle and high school sports on Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1,178 new cases were reported Thursday. The new cases bring the state’s total to 105,426.

Officials say an additional 21 Ohioans passed away from coronavirus complications, bringing the death toll to 3,755.

So far, 1,747,737 people in Ohio have been tested for the virus.

After addressing the latest COVID-19 numbers, Gov. DeWine announced a new initiative to address racial disparities in his stae=te.

DeWine’s administration released what it calls the Minority Health Strike Force report. It has 34 recommendations on dismantling racism, removing public health obstacles, improving the social/economic and physical environments, and strengthening data collection to better track disparities.

In response to the report, Gov. DeWine says resolutions declaring racism as a public health crisis have been introduced in the Ohio Senate and House.

“In regard to more equality in policing, we have laid before the General Assembly a comprehensive plan to achieve this. Today, I am asking them to pass it.”

Gov. DeWine says he is challenging colleges and universities to come up with ways to recruit more African Americans and other minorities to become teachers. He announced that he is challenging the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to do more with foster care, because he says “the sad reality is that minority children do not get adopted at the same rate as white children.”

Gov. DeWine is also asking Ohio Jobs and the Ohio Development Services Agency to focus on how to get more minorities into business. While Ohio is a popular place for innovators and entrepreneurs, Gov. DeWine says in the minority community, potential businessmen and women have struggled to get a foothold.

The creation of a new panel, the Ohio Governor’s Equity Advisory Board, was also announced Thursday. Its goal will be to address the underlying conditions and root causes contributing to disparities in life and health in Ohio, Gov. DeWine says.

