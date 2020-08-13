Gov. Justice announces grants for fairs and festivals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Relief is on the way for West Virginia fairs and festivals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Jim Justice announced during a press conference Thursday, that the state will be distributing grants totaling over $1.3 million to all 392 fairs and festivals.

He was joined by Randall Reid Smith, Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and representatives for several of the state’s fairs and festivals.

Justice also announced that the West Virginia State Fair will be receiving a separate grant of $300,000.

The governor said these funds are to help make up for losses after many festivals were forced to cancel entirely or adopt major limitations to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Justice also teased to another announcement expected to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 18, when he said he will announce more grants for fairs and events that did not quite meet the criteria for Thursday’s funding announcement.

