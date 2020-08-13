Advertisement

Jackson County, W.Va. man wanted after cutting off ankle bracelet

Greg Hackney is wanted in Jackson County, West Virginia, after cutting off a home confinement ankle bracelet.
Greg Hackney is wanted in Jackson County, West Virginia, after cutting off a home confinement ankle bracelet.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a Jackson County man who cut off his home confinement ankle bracelet and is on the run.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, warrants have been issued for the capture of Greg Hackney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies in Jackson County or their 911 agency.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pair arrested on drug charges in Logan County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the traffic stop happened on U.S. 119 near the Fountain Place Mall.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 785 new cases, 6 new deaths

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky’s governor announced 785 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday during a news briefing, bringing the state’s total of positive cases to 37,686.

Local

Lewis County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The 77-year-old woman passed away at a hospital.

News

Officials break ground on new aviation school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Thursday morning, city and state officials broke ground on the Bill Noe School of Aviation site. The program is through Marshall University, but it will be hosted at Yeager Airport.

Latest News

Local

Gov. DeWine gives COVID-19 update, teases to sports announcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During his press conference Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took a closer look at the top ten Ohio counties ranked by the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases and two are in our region.

Local

Gov. Justice announces grants for fairs and festivals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Jim Justice announced over $1.3 million in grants for all 392 fairs and festivals.

Local

Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Meigs County Health Department, four of Thursday’s cases are linked to an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

Studio 3

West Virginia Cupcake Festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Alisa Grady, 2021 Miss West Virginia Cupcake Festival, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Back-to-school meal planning during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Kristy Browning, local Emeals user, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Breaking down derechos in Studio 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.