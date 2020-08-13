Jackson County, W.Va. man wanted after cutting off ankle bracelet
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a Jackson County man who cut off his home confinement ankle bracelet and is on the run.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, warrants have been issued for the capture of Greg Hackney.
Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies in Jackson County or their 911 agency.
