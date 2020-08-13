Lewis County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A resident at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has died from COVID-19-related complications, the Lewis County Health Department director said Thursday.

The 77-year-old woman passed away at a hospital.

Twenty-seven residents and 17 staff from the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Six cases remain hospitalized.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.