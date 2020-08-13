Advertisement

Lewis County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

A resident at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care in eastern Kentucky has died from COVID-19-related complications.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A resident at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has died from COVID-19-related complications, the Lewis County Health Department director said Thursday.

The 77-year-old woman passed away at a hospital.

Twenty-seven residents and 17 staff from the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Six cases remain hospitalized.

