Lewis County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A resident at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care has died from COVID-19-related complications, the Lewis County Health Department director said Thursday.
The 77-year-old woman passed away at a hospital.
Twenty-seven residents and 17 staff from the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Six cases remain hospitalized.
