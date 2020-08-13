Advertisement

Man’s death investigated in Huntington

Huntington Police investigate a man's death in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Huntington Police investigate a man's death in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police are on the scene of a death investigation Thursday evening in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Officers say they were notified around 5:40 p.m. Thursday about a possible stabbing.

The victim is a man in his early 30s.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

