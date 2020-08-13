Man’s death investigated in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police are on the scene of a death investigation Thursday evening in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Officers say they were notified around 5:40 p.m. Thursday about a possible stabbing.

The victim is a man in his early 30s.

Other details are unavailable at this time, but detectives are interviewing witnesses.

