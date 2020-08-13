Advertisement

Mountain East Conference postpones fall sports

(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors decided Thursday to postpone fall sports in the league until the spring semester.

The league also said football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country will have reduced schedules in spring competitions.

Winter sports would not begin until at least November 1st.

“I pledged to our board, administrators, athletic staffs, and most importantly, to our student athletes that we would exhaust every opportunity to stage competition this fall, and I confident that is collectively what we have done with the MEC,” Commissioner Reid Amos said. “Present public health challenges, combined with the new mandates put forth by the NCAA last week, create too great of a challenge on too short of a timeline to be able to conduct meaningful competition for our fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big 12 & WVU release 2020 schedule

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Big 12 and West Virgina release a revised 2020 football schedule

Sports

CUSA meets about football moving forward

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Keith Morehouse
Conference USA presidents and athletics directors talk with medical experts about plans for football in the fall

Sports

Big Ten cancels fall football, Big 12 stays the course

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Big 10 decides to cancel football this fall, while the Big 12 presses on

Sports

Herd Loses Another 2020 Opponent

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Mountain West Conference cancels fall sports seasons

Latest News

Sports

CUSA Member Cancels Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Old Dominion will not compete in fall sports

Sports

No fall sports for Mid-South Conference

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Member Shawnee State hopes to still play non-conference competitions this fall

Local

Student athlete at Winfield High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials with Putnam County Schools, the student is on the football team.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

Sports

Midland Star To Play In Dallas

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Jakob Caudill is invited to Blue-Grey All-Star game in early 2021

Local

University of Charleston prepares for uncertain men’s soccer season

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
Last season's national champions will have no opportunity to defend their title.