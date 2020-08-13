Mountain East Conference postpones fall sports

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors decided Thursday to postpone fall sports in the league until the spring semester.

The league also said football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country will have reduced schedules in spring competitions.

Winter sports would not begin until at least November 1st.

“I pledged to our board, administrators, athletic staffs, and most importantly, to our student athletes that we would exhaust every opportunity to stage competition this fall, and I confident that is collectively what we have done with the MEC,” Commissioner Reid Amos said. “Present public health challenges, combined with the new mandates put forth by the NCAA last week, create too great of a challenge on too short of a timeline to be able to conduct meaningful competition for our fall sports.

