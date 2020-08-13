New subdivision coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday evening, the city of South Charleston Planning Commission approved a project that will create a new subdivision in the city’s golf course.

“Housing is an important issue for us in the city. You’re either moving forward or you’re dying, so we’re going to continue to move forward and prosper. We got a lot of projects going in our city we think will bring people here. I get calls all the time from folks that want to come to our community to live and we have no vacancy signs up,” South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens told WSAZ.

The project will make 21 lots available for single family homes. People will have the option to either buy an empty lot or buy one with a new home.

“All (will be) fairly unique, some of them will be two-story, they’ll all have two car garages,” said Rick Atkinson, executive director of the South Charleston Development Authority. “Some of them will be just a one-story floor plan, maybe with a bedroom upstairs so people that are looking to downsize (can come too).”

Atkinson said now that the commission has approved, the next step will be for associates to submit a construction storm water permit to the Department of Environmental Protection for approval. Once that gets approved, roads can start being expanded and utilities will be put in place underground.

WSAZ asked about a cost for the project but right now, but it’s still too early to estimate.

“The development authority will make money on this because we’re selling this at market rate for the lots. The development authority will do the development on it, but we will probably make about a $500,000 profit on the sale of the lots.”

Atkinson said the project is in a great location, due to Little Creek Park being a few minute walk, and the interstate only being a few-minutes drive away.

“It’s as convenient as you can be,” Atkinson said. “Housing is a big demand because people want to live in South Charleston; it’s a good community.”

Nearby neighbors of the Golf Course like Charles Lake and his son, Terry, told WSAZ they welcome community growth but do have some concerns when it comes to traffic and liability.

“There’s going to be increase traffic coming up and down that street, golf balls fly, sometimes they don’t go where we want them to go, and I’m worried about hitting a car or causing an accident,” Terry Lake said.

“I understand those concerns, I live there, I see the traffic coming down,” Mullens told WSAZ. “But at the end of the day, the good outweighs the bad in this project, for sure, and I don’t think there is any bad.”

Atkinson said they’re hoping to start construction by this fall.

