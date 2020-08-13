Advertisement

Officials break ground on new aviation school

The first plane for the program is set to arrive in October. Officials say the new facility for the program will be finished in less than a year.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In less than a year, a new aviation program will be taking flight at Yeager Airport.

On Thursday morning, city and state officials broke ground on the Bill Noe School of Aviation site. The program is through Marshall University, but it will be hosted at Yeager Airport.

Students in the program will take general education courses at Marshall’s South Charleston campus. After those courses are completed, they will move on to the flight center. Officials with the university say the flight center will include a plane hangar, classrooms, and a student lounge.

So far, the university is offering two-degree pathways in aviation. One will focus on commercial piloting and the other will focus on aviation maintenance.

Classes for commercial pilots will be held in the fall of 2021. Officials say they are still working out the start date for the matinee program, and they hope to start classes in the spring of 2022.

Once students graduate from the pilot program, they will be ready to hit the sky.

“They will have a commercial pilot’s certification, they will be been able to be hired by any commercial airline,” said David Pittenger, director of aviation.

Brand new flight simulators and other flight equipment will also be a part of the program.

“It has essentially a 180-degree screen, it’s a complete duplication of the cockpit,” Pittenger said. “So when you’re flying, other than, there’s no motion, you will feel like you’re flying it.”

But for instructors, who will actually be teaching students through the program, it’s about sharing the art of flying with others.

“I can bring the silver hair experience to the folks, and just share those experiences,” said chief flight instructor Bryan Branham.

Once the program is up and running, officials say it will host more than 200 students and produce more than 40 commercial flights annually.

The first plane for the program will arrive in October. Officials say the new facility will be finished in less than a year as classes are set to start next fall.

